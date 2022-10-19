Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, few light scattered showers

MID-MICHIGAN — We expect another mainly cloudy, somewhat breezy day, with a few light scattered rain showers and/or some drizzle. Temperatures will stay chilly through Thursday as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. This cold air has penetrated areas as far south as the Gulf Coast with frost/freeze warnings there. We remain 15 to 20 degrees below average, but a significant weekend warmup is coming. Once the upper level trough lifts out later Thursday and sunshine returns Friday and Saturday, temperatures will be pushing back into the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered lake effect rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds west-southwest at 6 - 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

