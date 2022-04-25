Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions begin our work week with a few light showers near Lansing and Jackson. Temperatures continue to crash this week behind a frontal system, with highs falling back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will eventually return to the 60s later this week with rain chances increasing. The normal or average high temperature is now 62 degrees.

TODAY: Some filtered sunshine is possible, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures already occurred at midnight around 61 degrees, and are expected to only rebound to the low/mid 50s this afternoon. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a drop or flake. Lows in mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold! A passing rain/snow shower is possible. Highs only in the low/mid 40s. Winds West at 10 to 20 mph with 30 mph wind gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

