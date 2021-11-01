Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly

LANSING, Mich. — Your Monday calls for another chilly and breezy day with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures only in the upper 40s. A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for this week with daytime highs below average only in the 40s. Keep your winter jackets handy…..It's possible to see a few quickly melting snowflakes by Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds but still chilly.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s. Strong westerly winds continue around 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Chance of a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around the 50-degree mark.

