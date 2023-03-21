Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonal temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — It's officially spring in West Michigan! Plan on mostly cloudy skies this morning as temps kick off mostly in the 30s. Warmer temperatures are in store for today as most of West Michigan makes a run at 50 degrees with continued mostly cloudy skies! Don't forget your rain coat for the middle of the week. The chance of rain increases on Wednesday and Thursday. The more widespread push of rain being Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday with .50 to 1.00” of rainfall with some areas pushing over 1”.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. Highs around 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Heaviest rain will be earlier in the day. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix of rain and snow. Accumulating snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook