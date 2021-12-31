Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — A more substantial system we have been tracking for days will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening Several inches are possible with the heaviest occurring Saturday evening/night in the 3" to 5" range with some isolated 6" amounts. North of Grand Rapids we expect lighter totals in the 1" to 3" range. The exact track of this system will determine snowfall amounts, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Colder air moves in for Sunday and Monday with moderation expected for Tuesday and early Wednesday. Another blast of frigid air is to arrive later Wednesday lasting into Thursday and Friday.

TODAY / FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Areas of morning fog and drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle & fog possible. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds east/north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY 2022: Cloudy and breezy with snow developing in the afternoon and evening. Accumulations likely. We expect the snow to be steady to moderate at times. Preliminary amounts of 1" to 3" likely across our northern counties, with 3" to 5" possible from Grand Rapids southward with locally higher amounts. Temps falling into the 20s during the day from early morning highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers taper off to lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 131. Colder too with highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning light snow showers; otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

