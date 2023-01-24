Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and dry

LANSING, Mich. — A weak cold front is sliding through the state this morning. It brought a quick burst of less than an inch of snow, but slickened the roads in spots. Cloud cover hangs around all day as winds gradually calm down. A larger system arrives on tomorrow which will likely produce a few inches of snow accumulation. The core of this storm is expected to track through the Ohio Valley. That places West Michigan in the outskirts of the heaviest accumulation zone, which is likely to be closer to Detroit and Toledo where up to six inches or so may fall. Colder air dives in on the back end of Wednesday's system, which leads to high temperatures in the lower 30s to upper 20s to end the work week. Looking for more snow? This is the week for you! There's a chance for a few flurries on Thursday, with more widespread accumulating snow (about 1" to 2") on Friday from a clipper system, plus more chances Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread snow develops. Accumulations will be highest closer to I-94, where 3" to 5" may fall. Otherwise, most locations will pick up between 2" to 4". Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering flurries possible. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with widespread snow developing. Another 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

