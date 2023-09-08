Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Plan on a chilly morning! We're tracking cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and some lingering patchy drizzle early on. A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY has been issued through early this morning due to high wave heights. Waves on Lake Michigan could range between 2 to 4 feet early and then calming later today. The "fall-like" feeling will continue through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and upper 60 degree temps expected for today. Cloud cover will gradually decrease leading into Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures this weekend return to the lower and middle 70s. Another blast of cool air is likely next week on Tuesday and Wednesday as daytime high temperatures fall to the 60s. Scattered rain showers are likely, as well starting Monday evening through Wednesday next week.

