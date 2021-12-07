Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cold

LANSING, Mich. — Lake-effect snow flurries and light snow showers will continue this morning, but eventually shut-down by mid/late morning. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with cold temperatures today and wind chills in the teens. A weak system passes by Thursday with a rain/snow shower and a stronger system is on target to bring a plain rain for Friday afternoon/evening. Once we get beyond the next couple of days, above normal temperatures will be the main player over the next couple of weeks!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake-effect snow showers and flurries along/west of U.S. 131 this morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits in the morning and teens during the afternoon. Bundle up!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for areas north and west of Grand Rapids from 7 P.M. this evening through noon Wednesday. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Winds southwest to south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers north/west of Grand Rapids, other mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 30s. Winds south/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook