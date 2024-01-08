Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and calm winds

LANSING, Mich. — Today will thankfully be dry and quiet with highs around 36 degrees. Winds will be shifting throughout the day from southwest to east/southeast and the approaching system Tuesday. The overall consensus is the system starts as snow just after midnight Tuesday morning, and then areas along and south of I-96 see the precipitation turn to rain in the afternoon and evening. Thursday we expect another round of snow but with a lighter and weaker system giving only around an inch or so of additional snowfall. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook