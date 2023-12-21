Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and calm

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies return today ahead of our next system. Our next chance for rain will arrive overnight into Friday as a stalled out front remains over the southern Great Lakes. Keep your rain jacket handy through the weekend! After light rain showers on Friday a stray sprinkle is possible is on Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread rain on Christmas Day and the day after. With warmer temperatures and rain returning, all of the lake effect snow we saw on Monday will melt! We continue to track a 'green' Christmas this year with highs in the 50s. Holiday travel conditions should be in good shape across most of the country.

