Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few showers & cool

LANSING, Mich. — Keep the rain gear handy over the next few days! A few light showers are possible again Friday morning, with steady rain arriving in the afternoon/evening hours as a low pressure system draws near. The heaviest rain is likely Friday night and Saturday. Many locations will pick up one to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. All-in-all, keep your rain coat and warm layers handy this week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s the rest of this week and into the weekend. Winds will pick up Friday into Saturday, at times gusting up to 25 mph. This will drop wind chill temperatures to the 40s, so bundle up!

