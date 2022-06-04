Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, increasing clouds tonight

MID-MICHIGAN — After some sunshine this morning, clouds will gradually thicken and we'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles in the late afternoon and early evening. A few more showers are possible Sunday, becoming slightly more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday.
TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds will gradually thicken. We'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles by late this afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.