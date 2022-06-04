Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, increasing clouds tonight

MID-MICHIGAN — After some sunshine this morning, clouds will gradually thicken and we'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles in the late afternoon and early evening. A few more showers are possible Sunday, becoming slightly more widespread Monday as a low pressure system tracks over the state. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected. High temperatures this weekend remain in the lower 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but the chance for rain returns late in the day on Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds will gradually thicken. We'll have the chance of a few light passing showers or sprinkles by late this afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

