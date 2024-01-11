Today's Forecast: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Look for some morning snow showers from a weak system passing through the state giving us only an inch or two. Another bigger winter storm, with more widespread heavier snow and wind will likely impact the area Friday into Saturday. This system will force a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures along with Arctic air this weekend and next week with accumulating lake effect snow. Several inches are possible! Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

