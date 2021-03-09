Today's Forecast: Morning patchy fog possible; otherwise sunny and warm

LANSING, Mich. — Look for temperatures this week to reach the 50s and 60s! This is 15° to 20° above average for early March. Take note also, overnight lows will be very mild, holding from the 30s to 50s for much of the week. Sunshine will stick around today helping to crank up the temperatures once again. Rain begins developing Wednesday with spotty showers and continues into Thursday. We expect anywhere from .50" to one inch. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with temperatures in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm! Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, breeziest through the second half of the day.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild lows in the upper 40s. South winds at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers especially north of Grand Rapids. Highs around 60. Brisk south winds at 15-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some may be heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs near 50 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook