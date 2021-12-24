Today's Forecast: Morning fog and afternoon rain showers

MID-MICHIGAN — Merry Christmas Eve, Mid-Michigan! We're off to a foggy start this morning. Take your time while traveling, as visibility will be significantly reduced at times. A weak system moves into our region today, bringing light rain showers primarily this afternoon and tonight. Skies will remain cloudy through the day, along with breezy conditions and warm temperatures! If you've been wishing for a warm Christmas Eve, your wish has been granted! Temperatures will continue to climb this evening and tonight, soaring to near 50 degrees. A lingering shower is possible on Christmas Day, but most of your Christmas Day will be dry with cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly fall through out the day on Christmas, with the warmest temperatures on Christmas morning. Travel conditions look to be decent for the holiday, as most will have a green Christmas. The pattern remains mild into the middle of next week. Have a safe holiday, and a wonderful weekend!

TODAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening drizzle and light rain. Highs rise to near 50 during the evening. South winds at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Widespread light rain showers. A warm night, perfect for Santa's travels, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Shifting winds from the west towards the north at 5 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Some sunshine emerges during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds at 5 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix develops late in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an early morning wintry mix/rain chance. After sun emerges. Highs in the low 40s.

