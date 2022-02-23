Today's Forecast: Morning flurries; otherwise colder and cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding. Temperatures are back down into the upper teens and lower 20s to kick off the morning with light lake effect flurries possible along the immediate lakeshore. High temperatures only in the 20s giving cloudy, cold and dry conditions inland today. Light snow chances arrive Thursday night into Friday when we expect 1-3 inches of snowfall. Bundle up, stay safe and make it a great week!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with morning scattered lake effect flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Lows in the lower teens.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening snow developing. Highs in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. 1" to 3" inches of accumulation possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

