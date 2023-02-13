Today's Forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon clearing

LANSING, Mich. — A weak cold front early this morning will bring some clouds, but an afternoon breeze will bring in drier air behind it and allow for a sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be above average to kick off the week, pushing daytime highs in the lower 40s today, with 50s likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will start sunny, clouds will increase in the afternoon and we have a chance of some light showers Tuesday evening. That system exits by Wednesday afternoon. Friday our forecast changes back to true winter rushing in colder air and snow chances.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West/northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, partly cloudy skies. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the evening and overnight. Highs near 50 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers. Highs in the lower to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers transitioning into snow. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

