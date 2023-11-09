Today's Forecast: Morning clouds leading to afternoon sunshine with breezy winds

LANSING, Mich. — Very light showers can linger early this morning, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will diminish through the day with some sunshine likely by the afternoon. Plan on a mix of sun and clouds for Friday and through the weekend, along with highs in the 40s. A few lake effect showers are possible on Friday, but many will stay dry. We expect a gradual warm-up next week as temperatures return to the lower 50s! By the middle to end of next week, we may have readings back up around 60.

