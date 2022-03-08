Today's Forecast: Morning clouds leading to afternoon sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We kick off your Tuesday with temperatures mostly in the lower 30s and 20s and a bit of cloud cover. Plenty of sunshine is in order for later today and Wednesday with continued seasonably chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds increase on Thursday and our next system we are tracking is due to arrive Thursday overnight into Friday.

TODAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Evening/night snow develops. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with morning snow diminishing. Highs in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances. Highs in upper 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook