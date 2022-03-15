Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, evening sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — A weak low pressure system will continue to track east of the Great Lakes, keeping only limited light rain or drizzle chances around this morning. Otherwise, dry conditions are in store this week with temperatures back into the lower 50s today and low/mid 60s tomorrow. We're monitoring another system for Friday, bringing widespread rain showers and breezy conditions. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M.

TODAY: A passing light morning rain shower or patchy drizzle is possible, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds northeast/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph

THURSDAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a few brief, light afternoon/evening rain showers.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain. Breezy too. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

