Today's Forecast: Morning clouds and showers, some late day clearing possible

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and a fall-like rain event continues this morning. Be sure to NOT drive through large puddles on roadways as it may look shallower than it actually is, and can really damage your vehicle, but also puts you in danger of injury or drowning. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD risk are in effect today along our Lake Michigan shoreline, with waves as high as 3 to 5 feet. After today, we dry out Wednesday, but another chance for showers and storms arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Winds will also ramp up with this system creating high waves out on Lake Michigan. The rest of the week leading into the weekend looks dry as temperatures start to warm for the weekend back above average into the middle and upper 80s.

