Today's Forecast: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — We continue to monitor minor flooding issues as snow melts and area rivers rise. Welcome to GROUNDHOG DAY! Today brings morning cloud cover, otherwise clouds will gradually break up by the afternoon and evening. More sunshine is on tap for this weekend. High temperatures will remain above normal in the lower to mid 40s. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. The next chance for rain in Mid Michigan will be late next Thursday into Friday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook