Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — After some morning cloud cover associated with the passage of a moisture-starved cold front, more sunshine returns this afternoon with continued seasonably chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds will slowly thicken up on Thursday and our next system we are tracking will arrive Thursday night into Friday. This system has the potential to bring additional light snow accumulations to West Michigan on the order of a dusting to perhaps an inch of snow. Saturday will be our coldest day of the week with highs only in the 20s along with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Temperatures rebound heading into next week pushing back into the upper 40s by Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Morning clouds as a weak cold front passes through the state, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West/northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Late evening/night light snow possible. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning light snow south, otherwise mostly cloudy. An inch or so of accumulation is possible. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Another inch or two may fall. Colder too! Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook