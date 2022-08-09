Today's Forecast: More comfortable with plenty of sunshine

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies early this morning as the humidity continues to decrease. You'll notice a big difference in the atmosphere today! Drier and cooler air settles into West Michigan this afternoon, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A nice mix of sun and clouds extends into Wednesday, with the chance of a brief shower on Thursday as a weak cold front slides through the state. Most of the region will remain dry all week long! The latest forecast models suggest a brief shower possibility late in the evening on Saturday into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, your weekend outlook also remains mostly dry and comfortable! Temperatures this week and upcoming weekend will drop back closer to average, mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny a shower possible along a weak cold front (mainly early). Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

