Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — It's been gloomy and cool recently, but we're expecting some sunshine to return for the next 48 hours. Winds will shift from north to southwest today, clearing the skies through the afternoon and pushing temps in the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday will be our first day in the 60s since October 6 with sunshine early and building clouds in the afternoon. Another low tracks across the region by late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend. Thankfully, this system doesn't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month.

