Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with chilly temps

LANSING, Mich. — December 2023 ended as the second least snowiest on record with 1.3" of snow. Today brings partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Factoring in the strong breeze, feels-like temperatures will be below freezing at times. Bundle up! Forecast models hint at the potential for some light snow by Wednesday. However, any accumulation will be under an inch. There are also indications that we could start seeing a pattern change next week into mid-month with sharply colder temperatures and better snow accumulation chances.

