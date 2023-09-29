Today's Forecast: Mild high temps & decreasing cloud cover

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog will be possible this morning for low-lying areas. It should begin to lift with the addition of sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies start off our day but gradual clearing will happen through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected to tap into the lower 70s. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s to around 80. Get outdoors and enjoy the summertime heat this weekend! Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until next Thursday when a cold front passes. Cooler air is likely by the end of next week.

