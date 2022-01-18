Today's Forecast: Mild and mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies will persist this morning as we keep temperatures a bit “warmer” today. We will push into the middle 30s today, but Wednesday brings another shot of Arctic air dropping temperatures below average with daytime highs in the upper teens. Early Wednesday morning may start off with a bit of light rain or drizzle/freezing drizzle or wintry mix before transitioning to lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. That could lead to a challenging commute home Wednesday evening for areas along/west of U.S. 131. Lake effect snow showers slowly diminish Thursday night into Friday morning. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of some patchy freezing drizzle or snow flakes this morning, otherwise another chance of evening/overnight light wintry mix of drizzle and snow showers mostly north of I-96. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds southerly at 5 to 15 mph, but breezier by late day into the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow showers or wintry mix possible. Temperatures rising overnight or steady in the mid 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain/snow showers or wintry mix early, followed by lake effect snow showers developing west of U.S. 131 in the afternoon/evening. Morning highs in the mid 30s, then falling throughout the day as Arctic air plunges in. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Total accumulation of 1" to 3" possible. Highs in the upper teens.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook