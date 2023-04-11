Today's Forecast: Mild and breezy with plenty of sun

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly clear skies and mild temperatures are in the forecast this morning. Looking for more heat and sunshine? This week is for you! A few clouds are possible on today with mostly sunny skies the rest of the work week. High temperatures could hit 70 degrees this afternoon! Each day will be warmer than the next, eventually reaching the upper 70s near 80 degrees even by Friday. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend some time outside! Strong winds will be likely on today and Wednesday. We will have an increased fire risk today through Thursday due to strong winds and dry air this week. Please be extra careful if burning, but note that it is suggested to not burn. Any fires developed could quickly spread due to these conditions. This will mainly be for locations away from rivers, streams, and lakes. Several rivers in West Michigan remain under Flood Warnings. Rivers reached their crest (highest point) this past weekend, and they will only recede for the rest of this week. A cold front sweeps in on Saturday afternoon into Sunday, bringing our next chance of showers and possible storms! Cooler air wraps in on Sunday morning, cooling us back down for the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy. Mild with lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, unseasonably warm, and windy. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds may gust to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon/evening shower chances. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with shower and storm chances. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

