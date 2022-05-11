Today's Forecast: Mainly dry and sunny, hot and humid

MID-MICHIGAN — An isolated shower or storm cant be ruled out for the first half of the day. We will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds as the day goes on. Temperatures will be once again hot in the mid to upper 80s with humidity. Humid conditions stay with us for Thursday, and Friday as well with plenty of sunshine. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 47 app.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot! Highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower/storm possible mostly in the morning. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! Highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening shower and storms possible. Highs near 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook