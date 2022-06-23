Today's Forecast: Low humidity with plenty of sunshine

MID-MICHIGAN — Lower humidity continues into today and Friday, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s. Humidity climbs back in starting on Saturday, with high temperatures near 90 degrees and partly cloudy skies. A cold front is expected to pass late Saturday night, firing up a few showers and thunderstorms. Showers linger into Sunday morning, before dry skies settles in and sunshine returns for the afternoon. A cooler air mass settles in for Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s which is also anticipated for next week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Humidity building back in. Shower or thunderstorm chance overnight. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Early shower chances, becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy & a bit cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

