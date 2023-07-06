Today's Forecast: Lingering showers with decreasing humidity

LANSING, Mich. — Showers and storms are expected to linger into the first half of the day. No severe weather is anticipated. High and moderate beach hazards are in effect for Lake Michigan today due to high wave heights with a more northerly wind. We lose the humidity today as drier, more comfortable air will end the week with high temperatures back near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies on Friday. While most of us will stay dry this weekend, there's a small chance of a pop-up shower on Saturday. Next best shower or storm chance arrives Tuesday and Wednesday.

