Today's Forecast: Lingering morning showers, otherwise sunny

LANSING, Mich. — As a cold front passes through the region this morning rain chances continue from overnight. By the mid-morning today, sunshine will start to sweep back in. Mostly sunny skies continue into Thursday, as high temperatures briefly warm to around 90 degrees. Another cold front takes aim late Thursday, with another round of showers and storms expected overnight Thursday into Friday. This opportunity for precipitation provides a greater chance for widespread rain accumulation, which is wonderful to hear for our lawns! At this point, the majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the low to middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday pops up on Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Early morning showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. More humid and breezy. Highs around 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook