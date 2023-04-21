Today's Forecast: Lingering A.M. showers, P.M. clearing

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover rain showers linger this morning. Rain comes to a close early this morning, with gradual afternoon clearing to help dry us out. High temperatures today will climb to 60 degrees. Another round of precipitation moves in this weekend with sharply colder temperatures. Scattered light rain showers are possible on Saturday, before a few snowflakes mix in overnight. Some snowflakes will also mix in with rain on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunshine and near-normal temperatures return next week.

TODAY: A few lingering early morning showers possible, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with chances for showers during the day. Snow may mix in overnight. Highs around 50 degrees. Breezy. West winds at 5 to 15 mph with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

