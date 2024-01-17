Today's Forecast: Light snow showers with breezy winds and bitter cold

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off lake effect snow remains in the forecast today. An additional 1" to 3" of snow will be likely along and west of U.S. 131, with lighter amounts east of U.S. 131. Feels-like temperatures will range between -10 to -20 degrees. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 20 to 30 minutes. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Light snow will be possible on Thursday and Friday, with limited lake effect snow on Saturday. Some sunshine will be possible this weekend, with warmer air returning next week. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook