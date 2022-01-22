Today's Forecast: Light snow showers and strong winds

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds return this morning before a cold front sweeps through, producing light snow showers. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oceana and Newaygo counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon, where 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible. Locations along I-96 have the best chance of seeing 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation, with less than an inch south of I-96. Winds will also be a key factor today, producing blowing and drifting snow, along with reduced visibility. Winds will range between 10 to 20 mph from the southwest/west, with wind gusts exceeding 30 mph. Additional snow showers move in for Sunday and Monday. As of now, Monday brings the best chance for widespread snow accumulation. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore. Travel conditions will be slick for this weekend and the start of the work week. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing. About 1" to 3" possible with the highest amounts north/west of Grand Rapids. Lighter amounts south/east. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest/west wind at 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts exceeding 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries build into light snow showers overnight. Lows near 10 degrees.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect

Saturday Morning Forecast - January 22nd, 2022

By: Haleigh Vaughn

Posted at 3:11 AM, Jan 22, 2022

last updated 9:03 AM, Jan 22, 2022

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible, mainly near I-94. North/northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs in the upper teens.

