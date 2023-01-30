Today's Forecast: Light snow showers and Arctic temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow will turn light for the start of the work week today as much cooler air settles in the next two days. Snow accumulations will be light both today and Tuesday. Today expect snowfall totals to be around an inch or less as we will dry out a bit in the second half of the day. Tuesday light snow chances remain. Overnight lows will be in the single digits multiple nights this week, and afternoon highs struggling to hit the upper 20s through Friday. The coldest day is anticipated to be Tuesday, with highs slowly returning to the lower and mid 20s by the end of week. Remember to bundle up!

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with light snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. An inch or less likely in most spots. Highs in the low/mid 20s early, then falling into the teens through the day. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits most of the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mainly dry, but some flurries possible. Lows in the lower single digits. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few lake effect flurries or snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook