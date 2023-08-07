Today's Forecast: Light showers possible; otherwise drying out and cool

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off rain showers will extend into today with highs only in the lower 70s. Another tenth to quarter of an inch of rain is possible by tonight. Dry skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rebounding back into the lower 80s, before more rain arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook