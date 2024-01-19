Today's Forecast: Light scattered snow early on; otherwise mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — A system is moving through Mid-Michigan this morning. The region along and north of I-96 will only pick up 1" to 2" of snow. Lake effect snow will develop along the immediate shoreline late tonight and into Saturday, with otherwise a mix of sun and clouds inland. Warmer air returns next week, bringing the chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns as snow melts. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

