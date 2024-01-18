Today's Forecast: Light scattered snow and mostly cloudy skies

LANSING, Mich. — On-and-off lake effect and scattered snow remains in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Feels-like temperatures will likely be in the single digits. More widespread light snow is likely this morning as a cold front slides through the state and gives us a quick burst of 1" to 3", mainly along and south of I-96. More snow and Arctic air likely later today into Friday, as well. Some sunshine will be possible this weekend mainly on Sunday, with warmer air returning next week. We actually are tracking thawing temperatures beginning Monday and though a majority of next week. There's a chance of rain and snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. We will have to watch for any possible flooding concerns and ponding on the roadways as snow melts. Stay alert with FOX 47 News.

