Today's Forecast: Light scattered rain showers

LANSING, Mich. — Keep your rain gear handy the next few days! Scattered showers persist through today and into early Friday while temperatures rise to the lower 40s. We expect around a quarter inch of rainfall in total. Rain clears out just in time for Saturday with high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. The best chance for some snow will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve, but accumulations don't look significant for travel impacts. Most forecast models suggest one inch of snow at most. Another drier stretch is anticipated for next work week with cooler air dropping in.

