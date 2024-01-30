Today's Forecast: Light rain & snow mix showers

LANSING, Mich. — A weak clipper will bring a rain and snow mix through today. Any accumulations will be limited, mainly on grassy surfaces. We continue to monitor possible flooding as snow keeps melting and ice jams are possible along area rivers this week. Cloud cover will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, with more sunshine on Friday and through this weekend. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first week of February.

