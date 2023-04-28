Today's Forecast: Light rain showers and seasonable temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Grab your umbrella before you head out the door! Mostly cloudy skies will develop this morning bringing chances of light rain showers through the day. Showers will move in from the south. Widespread rain takes aim on mid-Michigan for Saturday and Sunday. We expect mainly cloudy skies, showery conditions and below normal temperatures all weekend long. Between the two weekend days, Sunday will feature the most rainfall and coldest air. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. Our next dry day in mid-Michigan will be next Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of light rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain developing, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

