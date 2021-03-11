Today's Forecast: Light rain leaving as winds calm, clouds clear and mild temperatures fall

LANSING, Mich. — Windy and still relatively warm early today with lingering rain showers exiting throughout the morning. Rain totals expected to end up around a quarter of an inch or less. The sky will begin to clear mid-late morning and remain that way through Friday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend, but it will be cooler with overnight lows dropping into the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s. Don’t forget our clocks spring forward this weekend too!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering early morning showers. Sunshine returns by mid-late morning. Daytime highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees. Clock spring forward as daylight saving time begins!

