Today's Forecast: Light lake effect snow and colder temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — Lake effect snow is over West Michigan today due to dropping temperatures and steady winds on the back side of this week’s system. Temperatures are kicking off in the 20s while factoring in wind chill, feels-like temperatures could drop to teens early this morning. On-and-off lake effect snow showers will be possible through the rest of the day, along with high temperatures only in the upper 20s. Snow accumulation will only range between .5 to 1" for today. Widespread snow showers are likely to develop overnight tonight into early Saturday, which could produce another .5” to 1” of light snow. The rest of Saturday will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday. Keep your rain gear handy for Monday! Steady rain showers are expected to fall through the day, eventually switching over to a wintry mix leading into early Tuesday.

TODAY: Variably cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Highs only in the upper 20s. Northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow showers. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for some early morning snow. A widespread .5" to 1" is possible. Some afternoon clearing otherwise. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. Switching over to a wintry mix overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Early morning light drizzle and/or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late day wintry mix chances. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

