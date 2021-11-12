Today's Forecast: Lake Effect Rain and Snow Showers

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Friday! Your day kicks off with rain showers, and the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Lake Effect rain showers will be likely all day, so take your time while traveling. Roadways will be slick and damp at times. Snowflakes are in the mix by tonight, but any accumulations should be minor. Rain and snow showers continue into Saturday, with any accumulation being minimal. A clipper system dives in from the northwest early Sunday, bringing a more notable round of wet snow for Sunday morning and early afternoon. This system has potential to drop a couple inches of wet, heavy snow across the region. Lake effect continues into Monday, with a drier day in store for Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, and blustery with lake-effect rain showers. Snow showers mix in by this afternoon. Highs in the low/middle 40s early, then falling through the day into the 30s. Wind chills in the 20s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake-effect rain and snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible. Lows in the low to middle 30s.

TOMORROW / SATURDAY: A few lake-effect rain and snow showers, with breezy conditions. Any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the lower 40s, wind chills in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Morning wet snow likely, with mixed precipitation in the afternoon. A couple inches of accumulation will be possible. Most of the snow will be "sloppy" or wet, heavy snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Lake effect rain and snow persist. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s.

