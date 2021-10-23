Today's forecast: Isolated showers and cloudy skies

LANSING, Mich. — An isolated shower is likely today, but most of the time it will be dry and cloudy. Another weather system arrives late Sunday afternoon into Monday, bringing more widespread showers. It's the perfect weekend for fall activities! Have a safe weekend, mid-Michigan.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook