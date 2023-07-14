Today's Forecast: Isolated shower and storm potential, otherwise partly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — As we settle into the last day of the work week, chances for a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will spike back into the 80s. Additional pop-up thunderstorms will be here on Saturday, with a few storms that could be strong to severe. Drier conditions arrive on Sunday. High temperatures through the next seven days sit near our average for this time of year.

