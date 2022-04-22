Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with showers & storms

LANSING, Mich. — A chilly start to your Friday with clear skies and temperatures starting off in the 30s. Cloud cover increases through the day ahead of our next system, as a warm front lifts up into the state in the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible, especially this afternoon and evening moving in from SW to NE with no severe storms expected. High temperatures reach the upper 50s today, with the 70s this upcoming weekend! In fact, some spots may reach our first 80 degrees of the year. What goes up, must come down though! Crashing temperatures return early next week, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Normal or average highs for this time of year are now 61 degrees. Saturday features plenty of sunshine and breezy winds with that warmth making it the "pick day" of the weekend, while Sunday will have a few showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms developing as a warm front lifts through the area. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gust upwards 20 to 25 mph. Highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. East southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Breezy winds as well. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Some spots in mid-Michigan may touch our first 80 degrees of the year!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with the chance for showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Cooler and cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the lower 40s.