Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover will slowly thicken this morning due to an approaching system today, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Showers and storms are likely to go in waves through the day, beginning in the late morning / afternoon and lasting through early Saturday morning. We have been placed in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms, with the greatest potential for severe weather in the early afternoon and late evening today. Cooler and drier air is likely for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Try to get away from the city lights this weekend to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers. They'll be visible above the horizon and should be active throughout the night, both Saturday and Sunday. We'll get a taste of fall on Monday with another round of scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and highs in the lower 70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook